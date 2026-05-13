Kuwait thwarts sea infiltration attempt by Iran-linked group, four people arrested

Kuwait's interior ministry said on Tuesday it had arrested four people affiliated with Iran's Revolutionary Guards who attempted to infiltrate the Persian Gulf state by sea, the state news agency KUNA reported.

Iran condemned Kuwait's arrest of four people, saying they were on maritime patrol and entered the gulf country's territorial waters due to "disruption in their navigation".

Tehran also rejected Kuwait's statements that Iran was planning "hostile actions" against the gulf country and demanded that its embassy in Kuwait be granted access to the detained Iranian nationals. One member of Kuwait's armed forces was injured in clashes with the infiltrators, the Kuwaiti interior ministry added.