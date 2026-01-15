Japan, Philippines sign new security pacts as Chinese intimidation escalates

The Philippines and Japan signed two defence pacts on Thursday, including a deal allowing their forces to exchange supplies and services, with both countries seeking to strengthen security cooperation in response to rising regional tensions.

The Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement, designed to enable the swift provision of supplies and services between their militaries, comes months after a landmark Reciprocal Access Agreement between two of Washington's closest Asian allies took effect.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi signed the deals in Manila during a nine-day Middle East and Asia tour, with stops in Israel, the Palestinian territories, Qatar and India, reflecting Tokyo's growing strategic footprint.