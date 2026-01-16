Italy says Arctic turning into strategic flashpoint amid growing militarisation

The Arctic has become a theatre of intensifying strategic rivalry, an Italian Government paper that will be presented on Friday said. It cited Russia's "massive military presence" on its northern belt and the US pursuit of Greenland.

Italy has had observer status on the Arctic Council that oversees the region since 2013 and updated its policy as recent US-Danish tensions over Greenland sharpened focus on the area.

In the draft policy document that has been reviewed by Reuters, Rome pointed to Moscow's renewed focus on the Arctic, "where energy and mineral resources vital to the country's security are located", which included a build-up of its military presence.

"The militarisation of the region, the closer partnership between the Russian Federation and China, the end of Sweden and Finland's neutrality following their accession to NATO, and the US position on Greenland are among the major drivers of change," the document said.