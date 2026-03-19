Israeli officials say US knew of strike on Iran gas field

Israel's attack on an Iranian gas field on Wednesday was coordinated with the United States but is not likely to be repeated, three Israeli officials said, despite President Donald Trump saying he did not know about it in advance.

The attack on Iran's South Pars gas field drew an Iranian aerial assault on energy infrastructure in Qatar and across the Middle East, marking the biggest escalation in the US-Israeli war on Iran.

On Wednesday night, Trump said in a social media post that Washington "knew nothing about this particular attack" and that Israel would not attack the gas field further unless Iran again attacked Qatar.