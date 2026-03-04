Is Khamenei's thuggish son Mojtaba alive and favoured to succeed him?

Mojtaba Khamenei, the powerful son of Iran's slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, is alive and favoured to emerge as his father's successor, two Iranian sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

As new explosions rang out in Tehran, plans were in doubt for a funeral for the elder Khamenei, 86, killed by Israeli forces on Saturday in the first assassination of a nation's top ruler by airstrike. His body had been scheduled to lie in state in a vast Tehran mosque from Wednesday evening but state media reported the farewell ceremony was postponed.

The United States and Israel pressed on with their round-the-clock assaults on Iran on Wednesday in a campaign that the top US commander said was "ahead of the game plan".