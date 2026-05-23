Iran's top negotiator: Tehran will not compromise in talks with US

Iran's top negotiator, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, told Pakistani army chief Asim Munir during talks in Tehran on Saturday that the US was not an honest party in negotiations to end their war and Iran would not compromise on its national rights, state television reported.

A regional mediation push led by Pakistan aims to narrow differences between Iran and the US after weeks of war that have left the vital waterway of the Strait of Hormuz closed to most shipping despite a nervous ceasefire, upending global energy markets.

Iranian state media reported that Munir had also met President Masoud Pezeshkian in the presence of Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, with whom he had two meetings, before flying out.