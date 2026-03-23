Iran warns coastal attack would trigger full closure of the gulf

An attack on Iran's southern coast and islands will lead to gulf routes being cut with the laying of sea mines, the country's Defence Council said on Monday according to state media.

The US is considering plans to occupy or blockade Iran's Kharg Island, the country's main oil export hub, to pressure Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to all shipping, according to Axios.

"Any attempt to attack Iran's coasts or islands will cause all access routes in the gulf (...) to be mined with various types of sea mines, including floating mines that can be released from the coast," the statement read.