Iran says it has sent response to US peace proposal

Iran has sent its response to a US proposal to begin peace talks to end the war, Iranian state media reported on Sunday, as two carriers were allowed to pass through the blockaded Strait of Hormuz.

The response, sent to mediator Pakistan, focused on ending the war on all fronts, especially Lebanon, and on the safety of shipping through the strait, Iranian state TV said, without indicating how or when the vital waterway might reopen.

It followed a US proposal to end fighting before starting talks on more contentious issues, including Iran's nuclear program. There was no immediate US comment on the Iranian response.

After some 48 hours of relative calm following sporadic clashes last week, hostile drones were detected over several Persian Gulf countries on Sunday, underlining the threat still facing the region despite a month-old ceasefire.