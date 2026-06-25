Iran, Oman release joint statement on Strait of Hormuz

The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Sultanate of Oman, as the coastal states of the Strait of Hormuz, have reaffirmed their commitment to safe passage through the strait, in line with applicable international law, while emphasising their sovereignty and sovereign rights over their territorial waters in the Strait of Hormuz.

The two sides discussed matters relating to the Strait of Hormuz, in accordance with the provisions of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.

The two governments agreed to maintain their dialogue on this issue through a joint working group between the two foreign ministries in order to reach agreement on the future administration of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and the services that will be provided in this regard and the costs associated with them in accordance with international standards. In this context, they have also agreed to hold discussions with the littoral states in the region, and with any other relevant parties.

All arrangements related to the Strait of Hormuz must fully respect the sovereignty and sovereign rights of the two coastal states of the strait, the two countries' governments said.