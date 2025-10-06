Surging Nile waters inundate Egypt and Sudan, reviving dispute over Ethiopian mega-dam

Rising Nile waters inundated homes and fields in northern Egypt over the weekend, forcing residents to move by boat and intensifying a war of words between Cairo and Addis Ababa over whether Ethiopia's giant Nile dam has worsened seasonal floods.

In the Nile Delta village of Dalhamo, in Menoufia Governorate, some 50 kilometres (31 miles) northwest of Cairo, men paddled wooden boats through narrow lanes where water lapped at the walls of their homes.

"We lost everything," said fisherman Saied Gameel, standing knee-deep in his flooded house. "The water level is extremely high, much higher this year...before it would rise for two days and then recede."