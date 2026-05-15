India pivots toward UAE for defence and energy security amid war

India and the United Arab Emirates agreed the framework for a strategic defence partnership on Friday, the Indian foreign ministry said, as they seek to deepen ties amid the Iran war.

The two countries also signed pacts on strategic petroleum reserves and supply of liquefied petroleum gas during a visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the UAE, it added.

"The two sides have agreed on deepening defence industrial collaboration and cooperation on innovation and advanced technology, training, exercises, maritime security, cyber defence, secure communications and information exchange," the ministry said in a statement.