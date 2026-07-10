Waste trafficking charges dropped against activist ship crew after eight years

An Italian court has acquitted former crew members of the activist ship Aquarius eight years after they were accused by prosecutors in Sicily of illicit waste trafficking, SOS Mediterranee said on Friday.

The ship was seized in 2018 after a year-long an investigation into the disposal of waste generated during illegal migrant rescue operations in the central Mediterranean.

Prosecutors in Catania argued that items including clothing belonging to rescued illegal migrants, food waste and medical refuse should have been classified as infectious sanitary waste, requiring special handling.

They accused crew members and aid workers of illegally disposing of such waste in order to reduce costs, allegedly creating a public health risk in Italy between 2017 and 2018.