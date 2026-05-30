VIDEO | US strikes drug smuggling vessel in eastern Pacific, killing three

The US military said on Friday that it struck a vessel in the eastern Pacific, killing three men, in the latest such incident over the last few months.

President Donald Trump's administration has touted its success at taking out drug trafficking vessels in the eastern Pacific and the Caribbean.

US Southern Command said in a post on social media that the vessel was, engaged in narco-trafficking operations:

"On May 29, at the direction of Southcom commander General Francis L Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by designated terrorist organisations," said Southcom.