VIDEO | US military takes out drug boat in the Caribbean, two killed

The US military on Sunday said it struck a vessel in the Caribbean, killing two people, stating that the vessel was operated by designated terrorist organisations that it did not identify.
The US Southern Command said no US military forces were harmed in the operation. It described those killed as "male narco-terrorists."
This is the latest such attack which the Trump administration has said are aimed at narco-terrorists.
There were six male survivors following the action, the US Southern Command said, adding that it had notified the US Coast Guard for the search and rescue of those survivors.
"Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Caribbean and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations," the military said in a post on social media.
The use of the military to attack suspected drug vessels represents a departure from how the US has historically dealt with such vessels.
(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Christopher Cushing)