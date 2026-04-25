VIDEO | US military strikes narco boat in Eastern Pacific, killing two

The US military said on Friday it struck a vessel in the Eastern Pacific, killing two people, in the latest such attack targeting narco-terrorists.
The US Southern Command alleged that the vessel struck on Friday was operated by designated terrorist organizations that it did not identify.
It said that no US military forces were harmed. It described those killed as male narco-terrorists.
"Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations," the US Southern Command said on social media.
A 16 second-long clip released by the Southern Command showed a vessel being struck in the waters.
The US military has made numerous such deadly strikes in the Eastern Pacific in recent weeks.
President Donald Trump's administration has been striking vessels that it accuses of transporting narcotics. The US military's strikes on such vessels have killed more than 170 terrorists since September.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Tom Hogue)