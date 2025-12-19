VIDEO | US military strikes kill five drug traffickers on two vessels

The US military said on Thursday it carried out kinetic strikes on two vessels smuggling drugs in the Eastern Pacific.
"On December 18, at the direction of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted lethal kinetic strikes on two vessels operated by designated terrorist organizations in international waters," said US Southern Command on social media.
"Intelligence confirmed that the vessels were transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the eastern Pacific and were engaged in narco-trafficking operations. A total of five male narco-terrorists were killed during these actions - three in the first vessel and two in the second vessel. No US military forces were harmed."
(Reporting by Jasper Ward in Washington; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)