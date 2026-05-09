VIDEO | US military: strike on narco-boat in Eastern Pacific kills two, leaves one survivor

The US military said on Friday it struck a vessel in the Eastern Pacific, killing two people and leaving one survivor.
The US Southern Command said on social media that two males were killed in the strike while one person survived.
The US Coast Guard was notified for search and rescue operations, the Southern Command said.
A US official cited by the New York Times said the Mexican Navy was in charge of the search for the survivor. There have rarely been survivors of the US strikes.
US forces have attacked multiple boats in the Eastern Pacific in recent weeks through deadly strikes.
The US military's strikes on such vessels have killed more than 190 people since September.
The Southern Command said on Friday the targeted vessel was operated by designated terrorist organizations and was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Christian Martinez; Editing by Sergio Non, Kim Coghill and Tom Hogue)