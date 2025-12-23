VIDEO | US military says one person killed in strike on drug vessel in Pacific

The US military said it killed one person in a strike on a "low-profile vessel" carrying drugs in international waters in the eastern Pacific Ocean on Monday.
"On December 22, at the direction of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a low-profile vessel operated by designated terrorist organizations in international waters," the US Southern Command said on social media.
"Intelligence confirmed the low-profile vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations. One male narco-terrorist was confirmed killed during this action.
No US military forces were harmed, it added.
