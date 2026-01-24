VIDEO | US military says it struck vessel in eastern Pacific, killing two narco-terrorists
The US Southern Command said on Friday it carried out a strike on a vessel in the eastern Pacific, killing two people.
"On January 23, at the direction of Pete Hegseth, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by designated terrorist organizations," the military said in a post on social media.
"Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations. Two narco-terrorists were killed and one survived the strike.
Following the engagement, US Southern Command immediately notified the United States Coast Guard to activate the search and rescue system for the survivor."
(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Toronto)