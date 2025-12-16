VIDEO | US military carries out strikes on three vessels in eastern Pacific

The US Southern Command said on Monday that it carried out strikes on three vessels in international waters, killing eight narco terrorists.
"Intelligence confirmed that the vessels were transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and were engaged in narco-trafficking," the military said in a post on social media.
The United States struck more than 20 vessels in the Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea near Venezuela as part of a military campaign President Donald Trump has launched on drug smuggling from the region.
At least 90 drug smugglers have been killed in the process.
The use of the military to attack suspected drug vessels marks a stark departure from how the US has historically dealt with them.
The strikes are viewed as the precursor to US land strikes on Venezuela that Trump has said will soon start.
(Reporting by Jasper Ward in Washington; Editing by Caitlin Webber)