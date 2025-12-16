VIDEO | US military carries out strikes on three vessels in eastern Pacific

The US Southern Command said on Monday that it carried out strikes on three vessels in international waters, killing eight narco terrorists.

"Intelligence confirmed that the vessels were transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and were engaged in narco-trafficking," the military said in a post on social media.

The United States struck more than 20 vessels in the Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea near Venezuela as part of a military campaign President Donald Trump has launched on drug smuggling from the region.