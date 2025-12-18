VIDEO | US conducts strike on vessel in eastern Pacific, killing four narco-terrorists

The US military said on Wednesday that it carried out a lethal strike on a vessel in the eastern Pacific, killing four men.
"On December 17, at the direction of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by a designated terrorist organization in international waters," the US Southern Command said in a post on social media.
"Intelligence confirmed that the vessel was transiting along a known narco-trafficking route in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations. A total of four male narco-terrorists were killed, and no US military forces were harmed."
(Reporting by Jasper Ward and Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)