VIDEO | US Coast Guard seizes cocaine worth nearly $46m off Colombia

The crew of the US Coast Guard cutter Tahoma seized three suspected smuggling vessels carrying approximately 6,085 pounds (2,760 kilograms) of cocaine worth nearly $45.8 million.
This interdiction occurred on May 8 approximately 90 miles (145 kilometres) off Cartagena, Colombia.
The operation also involved the Coast Guard Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron with additional coordination by the Joint Interagency Task Force South and Coast Guard Southeast District watchstanders.
While two vessels stopped when directed, one boat required precision sniper fire directed at the engines to compel it to stop. Suspected smugglers jumped overboard during the encounter and were subsequently rescued by the helicopter aircrew with no reported injuries.
Commander Nolan Cuevas, Tahoma’s Commanding Officer, noted the operation prevented a significant volume of illegal narcotics from reaching the shores of the US.
An offload of approximately 8,185 pounds (3,713 kilograms) of narcotics with an estimated value of $61.6 million was scheduled for May 14 at Port Everglades.
The Tahoma is a 270-foot (82-metre) medium endurance cutter homeported at Naval Station Newport in Rhode Island.