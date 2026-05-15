VIDEO | US Coast Guard seizes cocaine worth nearly $46m off Colombia

The crew of the US Coast Guard cutter Tahoma seized three suspected smuggling vessels carrying approximately 6,085 pounds (2,760 kilograms) of cocaine worth nearly $45.8 million.

This interdiction occurred on May 8 approximately 90 miles (145 kilometres) off Cartagena, Colombia.

The operation also involved the Coast Guard Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron with additional coordination by the Joint Interagency Task Force South and Coast Guard Southeast District watchstanders.