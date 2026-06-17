VIDEO | One dead, two survive after US military targets drug boat

The US military said on Tuesday it struck a vessel in the Eastern Pacific, killing one person and leaving two survivors.

It marked the latest such attack that Washington casts as targeting of narco-terrorists.

The US Southern Command said on social media that one male was killed in the strike while two males survived. The US Coast Guard was notified for search and rescue operations, the Southern Command said.

There have rarely been survivors of the US strikes. President Donald Trump's administration has been striking vessels that it accuses of transporting narcotics.