VIDEO | One dead, two survive after US military targets drug boat

The US military said on Tuesday it struck a vessel in the Eastern Pacific, killing one person and leaving two survivors.
It marked the latest such attack that Washington casts as targeting of narco-terrorists.
The US Southern Command said on social media that one male was killed in the strike while two males survived. The US Coast Guard was notified for search and rescue operations, the Southern Command said.
There have rarely been survivors of the US strikes. President Donald Trump's administration has been striking vessels that it accuses of transporting narcotics.
The US military's strikes on such vessels have killed more than 200 people since September.
The Southern Command said the vessel targeted on Tuesday was operated by designated terrorists organisations and was, "transiting along known narco-trafficking routes."
It did not identify the organisations or the individuals and did not provide details on its claims.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Jasper Ward in Washington; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)