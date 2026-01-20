VIDEO | Italian authorities seize cargo ship for alleged attempts to evade EU sanctions

Italy's Guardia di Finanza (GdF) financial police force and local customs officials recently seized a foreign-owned cargo vessel over allegations of falsification of records as a means of evading EU sanctions imposed against Russia.

Authorities have suspected the Turkish-owned ship of illegally transporting 33,000 tons of metal from the Port of Novorossiysk in Russia. The crew are meanwhile being interrogated.

Officials have not disclosed the name or the flag state of the vessel. However, Italian media identified it as the Tuvalu-registered bulk carrier Hizir Reis.