Venezuelan oil tycoon Ruperti held by police, law firm says

Venezuelan oil businessman Wilmer Ruperti has been held by authorities since Thursday after the country's intelligence police requested a meeting with him, Ruperti's legal representatives told Reuters on Friday.

Law firm Winston Strawn said that Ruperti was asked to attend a meeting with Venezuela's intelligence police at about 13:00 on Thursday.

His security detail was detained and later released, but Ruperti remained in custody as of Friday and authorities had provided no justification for his detention, the firm said.

"We are concerned for his wellbeing," the firm said in a response to Reuters.