US veteran flees ahead of US trial over failed 2020 Maduro ouster plot

A US military veteran awaiting trial on US charges concerning a failed May 2020 armed incursion to oust now-jailed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has absconded and is a fugitive, federal prosecutors said on Friday.

Marissel Descalzo, a lawyer for the defendant Jordan Goudreau, said, "We do not know where he is." Goudreau, 49, was charged in 2024 with violating US arms export control laws by conspiring to ship weapons to Colombia without the required US export licenses.

He pleaded not guilty and had been scheduled to go on trial in June in Tampa, Florida.

In a court filing on Friday, prosecutors with the Tampa US Attorney's office asked a federal judge to declare Goudreau's $2 million bail forfeited and enter a judgment against him in that amount.