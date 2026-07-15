US tightens sanctions on Iranian shipping and oil sales

The US on Tuesday imposed new sanctions aimed at boosting efforts to disrupt an Iranian shipping network that Washington says helps to evade previous sanctions on oil sales and other activities.

The measures imposed on the network of Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani represent the US Treasury’s latest effort to ramp up economic pressure on Tehran, the department said.

The Shamkhani network is a, "major force behind Iran’s oil exports and has expanded into global containerised shipping and commodities trading," Treasury said.