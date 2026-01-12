US Supreme Court rejects Citigroup bid to block $1b Oceanografia lawsuit

The US Supreme Court declined on Monday to hear Citigroup's bid to avoid a lawsuit accusing the bank of causing more than $1 billion of losses by orchestrating a vast fraud at the bankrupt Mexican oil and gas services company Oceanografia.

The justices turned away Citigroup's appeal of a lower court's May 2025 decision to revive the decade-old lawsuit by more than 30 plaintiffs including Oceanografia bondholders, shipping companies and Netherlands-based Rabobank. By doing so, the Supreme Court let the lower court's decision stand.

Oceanografia provided drilling services to the state-owned oil company Petroleos Mexicanos prior to being seized by Mexico's government in 2014. It was declared bankrupt two years later.

The plaintiffs accused New York-based Citigroup's Banamex unit of advancing $3.3 billion to Oceanografia between 2008 and 2014. This occurred despite knowing that the company had too much debt and had forged Pemex signatures on authorisation forms.