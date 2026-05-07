US slaps sanctions on Iraqi deputy oil minister for Iran support

The US imposed sanctions on Thursday on Iraq's deputy oil minister and militias over support for Iran, the Treasury Department said.

The Treasury Department accused Iraq's deputy minister Ali Maarij Al-Bahadly of abusing, "his position to facilitate the diversion of oil to be sold for the benefit of the Iranian regime and its proxy militias in Iraq."

It said Maarij enabled an Iran-affiliated oil smuggler to mix Iranian oil with Iraqi oil before being shipped to global markets and falsified documents that helped Iranian-affiliated networks to sell the mix disguised as purely Iraqi oil.

It said Maarij authorised trucking several million dollars’ worth of oil per day from Iraq's Qayyarah oil field for export, helping Iranian networks. Iraq's oil ministry and the deputy minister did not immediately respond to requests for comment.