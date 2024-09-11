US sanctions vessels for transporting Iranian missiles to Russia

In late 2023, Iran and Russia signed a contract for the supply of hundreds of missiles. In the summer of 2024, Russian military personnel were trained on the use of Iran’s Project 360 CBRMs by Iranian personnel, and as of early September 2024, Russia received the first shipment of these CBRMs from Iran.

On May 8, 2022, the Department of State designated Russia-based TransMorFlot for operating or having operated in the marine sector of the Russian Federation economy. At the time of designation, vessels owned and managed by TransMorFlot transported weapons for the Russian government.