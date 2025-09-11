Crime & Piracy

US imposes largest-ever round of sanctions on Houthis, targeting shipping companies

The Marshall Islands-flagged tanker Marlin Luanda catches fire after being hit by a Houthi drone in the Gulf of Aden, January 26, 2024.
The Marshall Islands-flagged tanker Marlin Luanda catches fire after being hit by a Houthi drone in the Gulf of Aden, January 26, 2024.Indian Navy
The United States imposed a fresh round of sanctions targeting Yemen's Houthis on Thursday in what the Trump administration said was Washington's largest such action aimed at the Iran-aligned terrorist group.

The US Treasury Department said in a statement it was issuing sanctions against 32 individuals and entities as well as four vessels in an effort to disrupt the Houthis' fundraising, smuggling and attack operations.

Among the targets are several China-based companies that Treasury said helped transport military-grade components, as well as other companies that help arrange for dual-use goods to be shipped to the Houthis.

The sanctions also target petroleum smugglers and Houthi-linked shipping companies, Treasury said.

The Houthis have disrupted commerce since late 2023 by launching hundreds of drone and missile attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, saying they were targeting ships linked to Israel in solidarity with Palestinians over Israel's war in Gaza.

In May, President Donald Trump announced a surprise US ceasefire agreement with Houthis.

