US hits Iran-linked "shadow fleet" with new sanctions

The US Treasury Department on Wednesday imposed sanctions on more than 30 individuals, entities and "shadow fleet" vessels it said enabled Iran's illicit petroleum sales, ballistic missiles and weapons production.

Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control also targeted multiple networks that enable Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics to secure the precursor materials and machinery required for ballistic missile and other weapons production, the department said.

Republican President Donald Trump has launched a campaign to clamp down on Iran's economy. He also sent US military forces to the Middle East and warned of a possible attack if Tehran does not reach a deal to resolve the longstanding dispute over its nuclear programme.

Trump briefly laid out his case for a possible attack in his State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday night. Iran says its nuclear research is for civilian energy production.