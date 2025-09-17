US FBI chief calls for "al Qaeda" treatment for drug traffickers

Drug trafficking organizations must be treated the way foreign terrorist organizations were treated after the September 11, 2001, attacks, FBI Director Kash Patel said on Tuesday, pledging that the campaign against them will be a years-long mission.

"We must treat them like the al Qaedas of the world," Patel said at a senate hearing, a day after President Donald Trump said the US military carried out a strike on a second Venezuelan boat in international waters.