US Coast Guard, partners seize over $4m in cocaine off Arecibo, Puerto Rico

The crews of the US Coast Guard fast response cutters USCGC Joseph Tezanos and USCGC Isaac Mayo and Homeland Security Task Force – San Juan Region law enforcement partners apprehended a stowaway and seized a weapon and nine bales of cocaine off the northern coast of Arecibo, Puerto Rico, on Wednesday, June 10.
This interdiction was part of Homeland Security Task Force – San Juan Region's efforts to combat human smuggling and drug trafficking and to deter illegal maritime migration.
The seized cocaine weighed approximately 237.75 kg and is estimated to have a wholesale value of US$4.8 million. The apprehended drug trafficker faces federal prosecution on drug trafficking and firearms charges.
During an at-sea boarding of the barge Crimson Clover during the vessel’s transit to San Juan Harbor, Puerto Rico, the Joseph Tezanos and Isaac Mayo boarding team members located a stowaway with a firearm and nine bales of suspected contraband, which was later tested and confirmed to be cocaine.
Moments thereafter, Isaac Mayo met with Homeland Security Task Force – San Juan law enforcement partners at Coast Guard Base San Juan, who received custody of the smuggler, the weapon, and the cocaine.