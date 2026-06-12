US Coast Guard, partners seize over $4m in cocaine off Arecibo, Puerto Rico

The crews of the US Coast Guard fast response cutters USCGC Joseph Tezanos and USCGC Isaac Mayo and Homeland Security Task Force – San Juan Region law enforcement partners apprehended a stowaway and seized a weapon and nine bales of cocaine off the northern coast of Arecibo, Puerto Rico, on Wednesday, June 10.

This interdiction was part of Homeland Security Task Force – San Juan Region's efforts to combat human smuggling and drug trafficking and to deter illegal maritime migration.

The seized cocaine weighed approximately 237.75 kg and is estimated to have a wholesale value of US$4.8 million. The apprehended drug trafficker faces federal prosecution on drug trafficking and firearms charges.