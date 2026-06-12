Crime & Piracy

US Coast Guard, partners seize over $4m in cocaine off Arecibo, Puerto Rico

Bales containing the seized cocaine
Bales containing the seized cocaineUS Coast Guard
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The crews of the US Coast Guard fast response cutters USCGC Joseph Tezanos and USCGC Isaac Mayo and Homeland Security Task Force – San Juan Region law enforcement partners apprehended a stowaway and seized a weapon and nine bales of cocaine off the northern coast of Arecibo, Puerto Rico, on Wednesday, June 10.

This interdiction was part of Homeland Security Task Force – San Juan Region's efforts to combat human smuggling and drug trafficking and to deter illegal maritime migration.

The seized cocaine weighed approximately 237.75 kg and is estimated to have a wholesale value of US$4.8 million. The apprehended drug trafficker faces federal prosecution on drug trafficking and firearms charges.

During an at-sea boarding of the barge Crimson Clover during the vessel’s transit to San Juan Harbor, Puerto Rico, the Joseph Tezanos and Isaac Mayo boarding team members located a stowaway with a firearm and nine bales of suspected contraband, which was later tested and confirmed to be cocaine.

Moments thereafter, Isaac Mayo met with Homeland Security Task Force – San Juan law enforcement partners at Coast Guard Base San Juan, who received custody of the smuggler, the weapon, and the cocaine.

North America
fast response cutter
Sentinel class
US Coast Guard
Latin America
drugs
Puerto Rico
United States
USCGC Joseph Tezanos (vessel)
USCGC Isaac Mayo (vessel)
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