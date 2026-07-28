US Coast Guard, partners seize nearly $3m in marijuana in Caribbean

The crew of the US Coast Guard fast response cutter USCGC Charles Sexton crew seized approximately 2,380 pounds (1,080 kg) of presumptive marijuana worth an estimated US$2.8 million on Saturday, July 25, following an interdiction of a suspected drug-smuggling vessel approximately 80 miles (130 kilometres) southwest of Great Inagua, Bahamas.

In coordination with the Bahamian Government and with logistical support from US Coast Guard Homeland Security Cutter-Ocean, Sexton's crew and Royal Bahamas Defense Force (RBDF) boat crews boarded the suspected drug-smuggling vessel and discovered 97 bales of suspected marijuana.

The three people on the vessel and the narcotics were transferred to RBDF for further prosecution.