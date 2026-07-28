US Coast Guard, partners seize nearly $3m in marijuana in Caribbean

The crew of the US Coast Guard fast response cutter USCGC Charles Sexton crew seized approximately 2,380 pounds (1,080 kg) of presumptive marijuana worth an estimated US$2.8 million on Saturday, July 25, following an interdiction of a suspected drug-smuggling vessel approximately 80 miles (130 kilometres) southwest of Great Inagua, Bahamas.
In coordination with the Bahamian Government and with logistical support from US Coast Guard Homeland Security Cutter-Ocean, Sexton's crew and Royal Bahamas Defense Force (RBDF) boat crews boarded the suspected drug-smuggling vessel and discovered 97 bales of suspected marijuana.
The three people on the vessel and the narcotics were transferred to RBDF for further prosecution.
The HSC-Ocean initiative augments the coast guard’s existing fleet, enhancing the service’s ability to control, secure and defend U.S. borders and maritime approaches. The initiative was designed to provide a rapid, adaptable and effective way to deliver logistics support to high-demand, multi-mission cutters, such as the fast response cutter fleet.
By delivering supplies and personnel directly to cutters underway, the vessel keeps coast guard assets on station longer and focused on mission execution.