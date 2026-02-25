US Coast Guard, partners interdict multiple suspected smuggling vessels off California's San Clemente Island

The US Coast Guard and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) partner agencies, supported by the US Navy, interdicted five suspected maritime smuggling vessels and apprehended 62 aliens during coordinated operations south of San Clemente Island, California, on Saturday, February 21.

At approximately 12:30 local time on Saturday, watchstanders at the Sector San Diego Joint Harbor Operations Center received reports from a partner agency aircraft of three vessels suspected of smuggling illegal aliens, transiting northbound from Mexican waters.

The vessels were described as 20- to-25-foot (six- to 7.6-metre) cuddy cabin-style boats carrying fishing gear and fuel barrels on board.