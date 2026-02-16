US Coast Guard offloads over $133m in drugs interdicted in Eastern Pacific Ocean

The crew of the US Coast Guard medium endurance cutter USCGC Seneca offloaded approximately 17,750 pounds (8,051 kg) of cocaine worth more than US$133.5 million in Port Everglades, Florida, on Friday, February 13.

The seized contraband was the result of four interdictions in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

On January 25, Seneca's crew detected a go-fast vessel, and the embarked Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron (HITRON) air crew employed airborne use of force tactics. Seneca's boarding team interdicted and boarded the vessel, seizing 4,410 pounds (2,000 kg) of cocaine.