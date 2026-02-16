US Coast Guard offloads over $133m in drugs interdicted in Eastern Pacific Ocean

The crew of the US Coast Guard medium endurance cutter USCGC Seneca offloaded approximately 17,750 pounds (8,051 kg) of cocaine worth more than US$133.5 million in Port Everglades, Florida, on Friday, February 13.
The seized contraband was the result of four interdictions in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean.
On January 25, Seneca's crew detected a go-fast vessel, and the embarked Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron (HITRON) air crew employed airborne use of force tactics. Seneca's boarding team interdicted and boarded the vessel, seizing 4,410 pounds (2,000 kg) of cocaine.
On January 31, Seneca's crew detected three go-fast vessels, and the embarked HITRON air crew employed airborne use of force tactics.
The cutter's boarding team interdicted and boarded all three vessels, seizing 13,340 pounds (6,051 kg) of cocaine.
Other units involved in the interdiction operations include US Southern Command's Joint Inter-Agency Task Force-South (JIATF-S), and watchstanders from Coast Guard Southeast District and Coast Guard Southwest District.
JIATF-S based in Key West conducts the detection and monitoring of aerial and maritime transit of illegal drugs.
Once interdiction becomes imminent, the law enforcement phase of the operation begins, and control of the operation shifts to the US Coast Guard throughout the interdiction and apprehension.
Interdictions in the Eastern Pacific Ocean are performed by members of the US Coast Guard under the authority and control of the Coast Guard Southwest District, headquartered in Alameda, California.