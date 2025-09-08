US Coast Guard interdicts 11 illegal aliens off California coast
A US Coast Guard boat crew from Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach interdicted 11 suspected illegal migrants aboard a panga-style vessel near Church Rock, California, on Tuesday afternoon.
Watchstanders at Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach received a report of a panga near Church Rock at approximately 13:25 on September 2 and deployed a 45-foot (13.7-metre) response boat from Coast Guard Station Los Angeles-Long Beach and an MH-60T helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Ventura to investigate.
A local rescue boat, Baywatch Avalon, arrived on the scene first and discovered the vessel was disabled and taking on water in four-foot seas. Baywatch Avalon placed the panga in tow to stabilise the situation until they were relieved by the Coast Guard crew.
10 adults and one accompanied minor were discovered on board, all of whom claimed Mexican nationality. The Coast Guard crew transferred all eleven individuals to another Department of Homeland Security agency at Dana Point on Tuesday evening.