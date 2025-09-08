US Coast Guard interdicts 11 illegal aliens off California coast

A local rescue boat, Baywatch Avalon, arrived on the scene first and discovered the vessel was disabled and taking on water in four-foot seas. Baywatch Avalon placed the panga in tow to stabilise the situation until they were relieved by the Coast Guard crew.

10 adults and one accompanied minor were discovered on board, all of whom claimed Mexican nationality. The Coast Guard crew transferred all eleven individuals to another Department of Homeland Security agency at Dana Point on Tuesday evening.