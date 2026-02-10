US authorities seize $5m in cocaine and arrest smuggler in San Juan harbour

The United States Coast Guard and Homeland Security Task Force partners apprehended a stowaway smuggler and seized ten bales of cocaine in San Juan harbour in Puerto Rico on January 28.

The coast guard reported that the seized contraband weighed a total of 789.25 pounds (358 kilograms) and is estimated to have a wholesale value of more than $5 million.

Sector San Juan Command Centre watchstanders received a radio communication from the inbound tug vessel Signet Thunder at approximately 5:48 on January 28, 2026. The Signet Thunder was towing the barge San Juan-JaxBridge to a port facility in San Juan when a crewmember spotted a stowaway on board the barge.

The tugboat crew informed authorities they would hold their position and wait for assistance, according to a coast guard statement. A Station San Juan boat crew subsequently sighted and recovered one person and ten bales of suspected contraband from the water.