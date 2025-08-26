UK's Farage announces plan for mass deportation of "asylum seekers"

"We are not far away from major civil disorder," Farage said at a press conference. "It is an invasion, as these young men illegally break into our country."

The announcement comes against the backdrop of sustained, small-scale protests in recent weeks outside hotels housing asylum seekers, in response to concerns about public safety after some individuals were charged with sexual assault.

Opinion polls show that illegal immigration has overtaken the economy as British voters' biggest concern. Reform UK - which has just four members of parliament but is ahead in every survey of voting intentions - is putting deeply unpopular Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer under growing pressure to tackle the issue.