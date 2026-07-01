Ukrainian national charged over 2022 Nord Stream pipeline bombings

Germany's top prosecutor has indicted a Ukrainian national over the 2022 explosions that crippled the Nord Stream gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea, moving one of Europe's most politically sensitive sabotage cases closer to trial.

The indictment against the man, identified under German privacy rules only as Serhii K, was served on Wednesday, Berlin law firm Menaker, which represents him, told Reuters. It gave no details of the charges.

German public broadcaster ARD and media outlets Sueddeutsche Zeitung and Die Zeit, which first reported the move, said prosecutors accuse him of attacking civilian energy infrastructure, causing an explosion and destroying structures. The federal prosecutor's office declined to comment.