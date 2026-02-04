Ukraine reports arrest of individual passing drone-related intelligence to Russia

Ukrainian media outlets have reported the recent arrest of an individual who has been suspected of passing intelligence related to Ukraine's sea drone program to contacts within Russia.

The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) took the mole into custody following a comprehensive examination of his activities.

At the time of his arrest, the individual was found to be in possession of a mobile phone containing classified information and what the SBU said were exchanges of messages with Russian intelligence. This device has also been confiscated.