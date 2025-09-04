UKMTO says projectile falls near vessel off Yemen amid Houthi attacks

A projectile has fallen into the Red Sea near a vessel off Yemen, where the Iran-backed Houthi terrorists have been launching attacks on shipping since the start of Israel's war in Gaza, a British maritime agency said on Thursday.

The vessel and crew were safe and proceeding to their next port of call, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency, which received a report of the incident 178 nautical miles (330 kilometres) northwest of the port of Hodeidah. It did not specify when the attack occurred.