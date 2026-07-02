UKMTO: pirates target two vessels in Gulf of Aden

UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has reported that a group of pirates targeted two separate commercial vessels in the Gulf of Aden on Wednesday, July 1.

UKMTO said that four pirates on a skiff initially boarded a tanker but abandoned it after the crew sought refuge in the citadel.

This tanker was boarded 76 nautical miles south of Balhaf, Yemen. The crew said the pirates were armed with rocket-propelled grenades.