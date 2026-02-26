UK work visa issuances drop by 19 percent in 2025 as Starmer scrambles to contain illegal migration

The number of work visas issued by Britain in the year to December 2025 fell by 19 per cent from the previous year, government data showed on Thursday, reflecting the ongoing impact of tighter visa rules.

Successive governments have sought to introduce tighter controls on visas to limit legal migration, and to take action to stop immigrants arriving illegally by small boats and deport those who do make it to the country by such means.

The deeply unpopular Labour government is trailing Nigel Farage's Reform UK party, which campaigns on an anti-migration platform, in opinion polls, placing equally unpopular Prime Minister Keir Starmer under intense pressure to show he has the issue under control.

The data released on Thursday showed 168,000 work visas were issued in 2025, down 19 per cent on 2024 and 50 per cent on 2023.