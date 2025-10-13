UK Royal Marines interdict drug-laden boat in Gulf of Oman

The snipers took aim from a Wildcat helicopter launched from the Royal Navy frigate HMS Lancaster to intercept three suspect craft during the recently completed operation.

The Royal Navy said this is the first time snipers have been called upon to use non-lethal force to disable a suspicious boat in the Gulf region – where typically slow-moving dhows are used to hide the illicit cargoes – unlike in the Caribbean, where the tactic has proved effective on several occasions.