UK council loses bid to clear controversial "asylum seekers" from hotel

A British regional council on Tuesday lost its bid to have “asylum seekers” removed from a hotel targeted by protests after a resident was charged with sexual assault, a ruling that will do little to ease pressure on the government over immigration.

Epping Forest District Council took legal action to stop “asylum seekers” being housed in the Bell Hotel in Epping, about 20 miles north of London, arguing the hotel’s owner did not have planning permission to use it to accommodate them.