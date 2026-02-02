Two ships seized for alleged illegal oil transfer in Malaysian waters

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has detained two tankers for alleged involvement in the illegal transfer of crude oil in Malaysian waters.
The interception took place on Thursday, January 29, when MMEA personnel, acting on intelligence, boarded the unnamed suspect vessels that were anchored north of the Port of Penang.
Penang Maritime Director Muhammad Suffi Mohd Ramli said that the two tankers had been found moored together and have since been detained while their masters have been taken into custody.
Ramli added that the 53 crewmembers across both ships included Chinese, Burmese, Indian, Pakistani and Iranian nationals.
Authorities said the crude that was transferred between the two tankers has a reported value of approximately MYR512 million (US$130 million).
Last week's seizure off Penang is the latest successful operation initiated by the Malaysian Government after it pledged last year to intensify enforcement against sanctions evasion and other illicit activities within the country's territorial waters.