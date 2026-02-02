Two ships seized for alleged illegal oil transfer in Malaysian waters

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has detained two tankers for alleged involvement in the illegal transfer of crude oil in Malaysian waters.

The interception took place on Thursday, January 29, when MMEA personnel, acting on intelligence, boarded the unnamed suspect vessels that were anchored north of the Port of Penang.

Penang Maritime Director Muhammad Suffi Mohd Ramli said that the two tankers had been found moored together and have since been detained while their masters have been taken into custody.