Two Romanians arrested for suspected espionage near Hellenic Navy base

The Hellenic Coast Guard has detained two Romanian nationals for alleged espionage after they were caught with unauthorised photographs of the Hellenic Navy base on Greece's Salamis Island.
The Salamis Port Authority alerted the coast guard to the presence of a small boat underway within the waters just off the navy base in the afternoon (local time) of Monday, September 22.
The coast guard said it then deployed a patrol vessel to the area to intercept the small boat, which was later confirmed to be a Greek-registered tour boat.
The coast guard crews boarded the tour boat and found that the two Romanian nationals were in possession of photographic material of the Salamis navy base on their mobile phones as well as US$400 and €4,700 (US$5,500) in cash.
The two men, aged 52 and 22, were then brought to Piraeus, where they were placed under arrest for suspected espionage in violation of Article 148 of the Greek Penal Code.
The tour boat was towed to the Port of Paloukia on Salamis Island to permit local authorities to conduct a thorough inspection of its documents.