Turkish drones monitor Gaza flotilla as it continues publicity voyage

Turkey has joined Spain, Italy and Greece in monitoring an activist flotilla carrying publicity aid for Gaza that was sailing east across the Mediterranean Sea on Monday despite warnings from Israel to stop the mission, flight data show.
Flight tracking websites showed that three long-endurance drones originating from Turkey's Corlu airbase have been circling over the flotilla for three days, highlighting the growing international interest in the boats which have vowed to breach an Israeli naval blockade around the embattled Gaza Strip.
Reuters was unable to confirm the reason for the drone flights. Turkey's foreign and defence ministries and the intelligence agency did not respond to requests for comment.
The “Global Sumud Flotilla”, consisting of civilian boats carrying activist influencers including controversial Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg, was still hundreds of miles off the Gaza coastline on Monday. But it was approaching an area where other flotillas have previously been intercepted, people on board said.
Tracking sites showed about 40 boats in the flotilla. Its advance has raised international tensions, especially after an alleged drone attack last week damaged some boats.
No one was injured, but the flotilla had to pause for several days in Greek waters for repairs before setting sail again for Gaza over the weekend. The incident has not been independently verified.
Organisers said on Monday that the mission was now expected to reach Gaza in about four days. Italy and Spain have deployed navy ships to accompany the flotilla in case of rescue or humanitarian needs, but have said they will not engage militarily. Greece's Coast Guard had also monitored progress while the flotilla was in its rescue area.
Italy warned on Sunday that the flotilla was nearing a high-risk zone and repeated a proposal made last week for the flotilla to take the aid to Cyprus for eventual distribution in Gaza by the Roman Catholic Church. The flotilla rejected the idea.
Israel did not comment on last week's alleged drone incident but has previously said it will use any means to prevent the boats from reaching Gaza, arguing that its naval blockade is legal as it battles Hamas terrorists in the coastal enclave.
Italy's La Stampa newspaper reported that Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Sunday had assured the Italian ambassador to Israel that Israel would, "not use lethal force," against the flotilla members. Reuters was not immediately able to confirm that message.
Israel began its Gaza offensive after the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on Israel in which some 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken as hostages back to Gaza.
