Turkish drones monitor Gaza flotilla as it continues publicity voyage

Tracking sites showed about 40 boats in the flotilla. Its advance has raised international tensions, especially after an alleged drone attack last week damaged some boats.

No one was injured, but the flotilla had to pause for several days in Greek waters for repairs before setting sail again for Gaza over the weekend. The incident has not been independently verified.

Organisers said on Monday that the mission was now expected to reach Gaza in about four days. Italy and Spain have deployed navy ships to accompany the flotilla in case of rescue or humanitarian needs, but have said they will not engage militarily. Greece's Coast Guard had also monitored progress while the flotilla was in its rescue area.